Polish official discloses details of Zelenskyy-Duda call

Presidents Andrzej Duda of Poland and Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine held a phone conversation on Sunday, June 11, discussing the situation in Ukraine and Poland’s international efforts to help its neighbor.



Marcin Przydacz, who heads the International Policy Bureau under the President of Poland, revealed this on Polsat News, Ukrinform reports.

According to Przydacz, the Ukrainian leader apprised his Polish counterpart about the front-line situation in Ukraine and the aftermath of Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam, which led to a humanitarian disaster.

The two presidents also engaged in a discussion regarding recent and upcoming diplomatic developments, sharing their viewpoints.

“And we had a whole series of them with the participation of President Andrzej Duda. Last week, the summit of NATO’s eastern flank or the summit of the Bucharest Nine, today the Weimar summit: Poland, Germany, France in Paris, and in a few weeks the most important diplomatic event of these months, i.e. the NATO summit in Vilnius,” Przydacz said.

When asked why the Weimar Triangle summit is not taking place in Kyiv in the current situation, he pointed out that this year’s meeting is hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and it was his decision that the summit would take place in Paris. At the same time, Przydacz did not rule out the possibility that such a summit might take place in Kyiv in the future.

The Weimar Triangle was established in 1991 by the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, and Poland on the premise that these three nations held a shared perspective on the future of Europe. Last summit of the Triangle was held in Berlin in February 2022.

Zelenskyy earlier reported on social media that he and Duda had discussed expectations from the NATO summit in Vilnius which included security guarantees for Ukraine.

Finished a late and, as always, productive conversation with @AndrzejDuda. We discussed our expectations from the NATO Summit in Vilnius. We understand the importance of strong steps by the Alliance to guarantee security for Ukraine. I am grateful for Poland's significant defense…

