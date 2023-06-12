Civic Coalition starts ‘election watch’ campaign

Albertc Zawada/PAP

Civic Coalition, Poland’s biggest opposition grouping, has launched a ‘Watch the elections’ campaign owing to its fears over the fairness of this autumn’s general election.

Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, and Slawomir Nitras, the deputy head of the KO parliamentary caucus, inaugurated the campaign on Monday.

“It is very important that these elections are equal and fair,” said Rafal Trzaskowski. “I have said many times that today we have democracy in Poland only because civil society, NGOs and social movements are so strong, but also because the opposition, the Civic Coalition, is so strong.”

Trzaskowski added: “What is most important for us is that in each committee there is someone who will ‘look at the hands’ of those who count the votes.

“We want everyone to be sure that every vote will be counted, that no vote will be wasted.”

Slawomir Nitras said that 14,000 people from KO ranks had volunteered to monitor the elections, and that if volunteers from other organisations sign up then they will have enough to monitor every election committee.