Abortion allowed if woman’s life or health at risk, health min says

Szymon Pulcyn/PAP

The Polish health minister has responded to the deaths of several pregnant women in hospital by saying every woman in Poland has the right to an abortion if their health or life is in danger.

Adam Niedzielski made the statement at a press conference organised on Monday, following the recent death of a 33-year-old woman who had been hospitalised in the southern town of Nowy Targ, in the fifth month of pregnancy.

The woman checked into the hospital on the night of May 20-21 when her amniotic waters began to break but she later died of septic shock on May 24. Medical records show that a few hours earlier an ultrasound scan had showed the foetus was dead.

Her family claims that doctors had failed to save her life because Poland’s near-total abortion ban prevented them from offering the procedure.

A similar case was reported in January, 2022, when a pregnant woman died after having to carry a dead foetus in her womb for over a week.

In Autumn 2021, a pregnant woman died after doctors refused to terminate her foetus despite it being diagnosed with fatal birth defects.

Pro-abortion campaigners claim that a fear of legal retribution instilled in doctors by the ban has led to them refusing to provide an abortion even if a woman needs one.

But on Monday, Niedzielski said that the law does allow for the termination of a pregnancy, if the woman’s health or life is in danger.

“Every woman in this country has the right – in the event of a threat to her health or life – to terminate her pregnancy… These two conditions should be treated separately,” he said.

According to Niedzielski, a women’s right to terminate a pregnancy “has been clarified” at his request.

“On November 7, 2021, after the first events that raised doubts – related to the case of a pregnant patient in Pszczyna – I asked consultants for detailed guidelines specifying how to act in a situation where the patient’s life and health are at risk.

“The guidelines presented by consultants… in the field of obstetrics, gynaecology and perinatology very clearly stated that the woman’s decision, the patient’s decision… is also important in the process of making the final decision,” Niedzielski said.

He added that on Monday he would appoint a team that will refine the guidelines on termination of pregnancy issued in 2021.

“We will do it in a large group, ensuring the parity of women’s participation,” he added.