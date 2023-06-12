Ukraine says Poland subsidizing farmers not in line with WTO

The subsidies that Poland has given to its farmers in response to a surge in grain exports from Ukraine are not in line with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, Ukraine’s Deputy Economy Minister Taras Kachka said on Monday.

The Polish government approved USD 2.4 billion in aid for Polish agriculture earlier this year to help its farmers compete with a glut of grains from Ukraine that had built up in Poland and other eastern European countries.

“These subsidies go far beyond what is allowed by WTO rules,” Kachka told an International Grains Council (IGC) conference in London. He added that the move could create “disturbances around the globe.”

The grain issue

Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia became alternative transit routes for Ukrainian grain to help offset slowed exports via the country’s Black Sea ports after the Russian invasion.

Bottlenecks then trapped millions of tons of grains in the countries, pushing down prices for local farmers and prompting their respective governments to unilaterally introduce import bans on Ukrainian food products.

The European Union reached a deal on May 2 allowing the five countries to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds, while allowing transit for export elsewhere, including to other EU countries.

The European Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, says the bans will be phased out by mid-September, by which time it expects improvements in getting grain out of Ukraine and through the transit countries.

Russian aggression – main reason for grain problems

“We see no actual negative impact on the domestic markets of these states and we are working intensively with the EU on how to ensure the smooth operation of all trade routes,” Ukraine’s deputy economy minister said.

He added that the trade disturbances caused by the war “lead to assumptions, speculations and unjust trading practices (when) in reality trade is a key factor that can stabilize markets.”

The EU liberalized all imports from Ukraine for an initial 12 months from June 2022 to help Kyiv’s efforts to fend off Russia’s invasion. Last month it agreed to extend the tariff suspension for a further year.