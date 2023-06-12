Flooded buildings could collapse in Kherson after dam destruction: expert

TVP World’s Don Arleth, who is in Kherson, spoke to Michael Capponi, founder and president of Global and Empowerment Mission (GEM) about the work and assistance he is providing to residents impacted by the flooding caused by destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

Capponi spoke about the potential impact of the flooding once the majority of the water has subsided. “The biggest concern is going to be shifting and there’s going to need to be some serious engineers who are going to have to see if those buildings are structurally sound still, as they could collapse… A week, ten days of being submerged like that is pretty dangerous.”

Speaking about the most pressing issue, Capponi explained the operation under way to provide residents with drinking water.

“We’re going to be giving out 800,000 litres, so for the next couple of weeks that’s going to be a lot of water to sustain the emergency part of it. The government and international orgs [organizations] that are specialized in water wells are going to have to start coming and digging water wells all over the place to redo the infrastructure here until the dam’s rebuilt.”