ChatGPT creator optimistic about globally coordinated regulations of AI

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI said that a tour of capital cities had left him “quite optimistic” about prospects for global coordination on artificial intelligence (AI). Meanwhile, regulators around the world are scrambling to adapt to the new reality.

“I came into the trip very, I don’t know about pessimistic, but skeptical that it was going to be possible in the short term to get global cooperation that would meaningfully reduce existential risk. I now am wrapping up the trip feeling quite optimistic we can get it done,” Altman told students at Tokyo’s Keio University.

The public face of the startup, backed by Microsoft Corp, has been on a whirlwind tour looking to capitalize on interest in generative AI and exert influence on the regulation of the burgeoning technology.

Altman visited Japan in April, meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and saying he was considering opening an office in the country.

Earlier in March, Elon Musk and a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives called for a six-month pause in training systems, more powerful than OpenAI’s newly launched model GPT-4, they said in an open letter, citing potential risks to society and humanity.

Furthermore, regulators in countries around the world are struggling to create new guidelines to govern the use of generative AI, which can create text and images and is engendering excitement and fear about its potential to reshape a wide range of industries.