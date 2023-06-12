George Soros hands over USD 25 bln empire to his son

Billionaire financier George Soros is handing control of his massive empire to his son Alexander, a Soros spokesperson said on Sunday.

The spokesperson confirmed the details from an interview with Soros published in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

A hedge fund manager turned philanthropist and major backer of liberal causes, Soros, 92, said he previously didn’t want his Open Society Foundations (OSF) to be taken over by one of his five children.

But speaking of his decision to turn over the foundation and the rest of his USD 25 billion empire to his 37-year-old son, who goes by Alex, the elder Soros said: “He’s earned it.”

Also interviewed by the newspaper, Alex said he’s “more political” than his father and that he plans to continue donating family money to left-leaning U.S. political candidates.

He told the Journal that he would broaden the foundation’s priorities to include voting and abortion rights as well as gender equity.

“As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it too,” Alex said.

The OSF board elected Alex as its chairman in December, and Alex now directs political activity as president of Soros’ political action committee.

The foundation directs about USD 1.5 billion a year to groups.

In 2015 he explained his operation: “As the Soviet empire collapsed I moved in and picked up the pieces. First in Hungary in 1984, in Poland in ‘87, China in ‘87 as well so this is how the Soros empire replaced the Soviet empire.”

Criticism

Soros’ political action has seen him subject to much criticism over the years. His social liberalism and global deregulation to effect change in the sovereignty of national economies has led to accusations that he actively seeks to destabilise countries.

In 2021 Soros donated USD 1 million to racial justice organization Color Of Change PAC, which is known for its support for the defunding of the police in the U.S..

The Chinese English language publication, The Global Times, described him in 2021 as a “global economic terrorist” and “the most evil man in the world”.

In 2016 a foundation headed up by George Soros provided financial backing to organisations seeking to repeal the constitutional prohibition of abortion.