Former Italian PM and tycoon Berlusconi passes away aged 86

The 86-year-old billionaire media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi died on Monday following repeated bouts of ill-health in recent years and having been admitted to hospital in Milan on Friday.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was readmitted to hospital just weeks after being discharged following a long stay.

Berlusconi left San Raffaele Hospital last month after six weeks of treatment for a lung infection linked to a chronic myelomonocytic leukaemia, a type of cancer that affects the white blood cells.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s death leaves a “huge void” because he was a great man, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said on Twitter on Monday.

“I loved him very much. Farewell Silvio,” Crosetto wrote.

Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi diagnosed with leukemia

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been diagnosed with leukemia, according to a source close to the matter.

Berlusconi, a three-times prime minister (from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006 and 2008 to 2011), had major heart surgery in 2016 and has also had prostate cancer. He has been repeatedly admitted to hospital over the past couple of years after contracting COVID-19 in 2020.

He was the first person to assume the premiership without having held any prior government or administrative offices. He is known for his populist political style and brash personality. In his long tenure, he was often described as an authoritarian leader and a strongman.

Berlusconi was the controlling shareholder of Mediaset and owned the Italian football club A.C. Milan from 1986 to 2017.

In 2018, Forbes ranked him as the 190th richest man in the world with a net worth of USD 8 billion.