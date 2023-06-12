Chinese intelligence-gathering plane observers Western navy exercises

China deployed a reconnaissance aircraft over Pacific waters east of Taiwan last week to monitor and gather intelligence on an exercise involving the navies of the United States, Japan, France, and Canada, Chinese media reported.

A Y-9 cargo plane variant fitted with intelligence-gathering equipment most likely monitored and collected intelligence on the exercise, China’s state-backed Global Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing analysts.

#Japan Air Self-Defense Force has for the first time tracked a new version of the Chinese Y-9 (Y-9JZ-X?) intel-gathering aircraft flying east of #Taiwan

Japan scrambled jets to monitor the #PLA plane.

Yesterday a Chinese AWACS, now Intel gathering…..https://t.co/Ean1SudCvS pic.twitter.com/hQor38G7jZ

— Indo-Pacific News – Geo-Politics & Military News (@IndoPac_Info) June 9, 2023

Two U.S. aircraft carriers, the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan, had been operating around the geopolitically important Ryukyu Islands in the Philippine Sea since Thursday, the Global Times cited a Beijing-based think tank as saying.

The islands separate the East China Sea from the Philippine Sea, and dot the West Pacific between Japan and Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.

Japan confirms

The Japanese Defense Ministry reported a sighting of a Y-9 reconnaissance variant in the Pacific on Thursday.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Japanese ministry said it was analyzing a piece of equipment attached to the undercarriage of the Y-9 variant that had not been seen before.

Military exercises

On Friday, the U.S. began the exercise in the Philippine Sea with two carrier strike groups jointly operating for the first time since June 2020, the U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement.

Days before, the coast guards of the Philippines, the United States, and Japan held their first trilateral exercise off the coast of a western Philippine province.

Military encounters between China and the United States and its allies in the Western Pacific have risen in recent years as China has grown increasingly assertive in the East and South China Seas, as well as around Taiwan.