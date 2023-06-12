Erdoğan not likely to take contractionary measures for Turkish economy: expert

At the end of May Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won Turkey’s presidential election, defeating opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in a runoff vote and stretching his rule into a third decade. Fethi Can Yaşar, CHP (Turkish republican people’s party) youth representative, spoke to TVP World about Erdoğan’s apparent change of political tact since his reelection.

Fethi Can Yaşar explained that a newly appointed minister of finance has different views about addressing the economy than his predecessors, however Yaşar stated: “I believe the extent to which he [Erdoğan] is going to take contractionary measures is not possible in the near future because Erdoğan is going to want an economy that is growing and blossoming, however the remedy that the economy needs does not preclude that”.

Yaşar was asked about what the future holds for the Kurdish people under Erdoğan. “He is a master of divide and conquer with regards the social fabric of Turkey, so I believe he is not going to lower the tension for marginalised minority groups, especially the Kurds,” Yaşar explained.