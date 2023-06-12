Swiss banks complete biggest bank merger since 2008

UBS on Monday said it completed its emergency takeover of embattled local rival Credit Suisse, creating a giant Swiss bank with a balance sheet of USD 1.6 trillion and greater muscle in wealth management.

Commenting on the biggest banking deal since the 2008 global financial crisis, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti and Chairman Colm Kelleher said “this is the start of a new chapter” in an open letter published in Swiss newspapers.

BREAKING: UBS completes the deal to acquire Credit Suisse, sealing the biggest bank merger since 2008 and creating a global wealth-management titanhttps://t.co/Y0UZrEvSyO pic.twitter.com/AWzmjqTq9O

— Bloomberg (@business) June 12, 2023

The group will oversee USD 5 trillion of assets giving UBS, the world’s largest wealth manager, a leading position in critical markets it would otherwise have needed years to grow in size and reach.

The merger also brings to an end Credit Suisse’s 167-year history, overshadowed in recent years by scandals and losses.

The two banks jointly employ 120,000 worldwide, although UBS has already said it will cut jobs to take advantage of synergies and reduce costs.