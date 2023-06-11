Polls close in Montenegro parliamentary vote

Montenegro’s Europe Now Movement (PES) won 25.5% of votes in a snap election on Sunday, the Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) pollster said on the basis of a projection of results from a sample of polling stations.

The pro-European Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) came in second with 23.4% of support, CEMI said on the basis of 55.5% of ballots counted in a representative sample of 400 polling stations across the country.

The state election commission will announce the final election results in the coming days.

Montenegro’s EU hopes



Many believe that the elections will bring in a new government to implement economic reforms, improve infrastructure, and take the NATO member state closer to European Union membership.

According to CEMI, voter turnout by 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) was 50.8%, down from 76.7% in the 2020 vote.

“We are likely to witness the lowest ever turnout since the introduction of the multi-party system (in 1990)… voters are tired,” said Ana Nenezić, CEMI executive director.

There were a few voting irregularities, she said.

Fifteen parties and alliances are vying for 81 parliamentary seats in the country of just over 620,000 people.

Montenegro remains sharply divided between those who identify as Montenegrins, and those who see themselves as Serbs and who remain opposed to the country’s 2006 split from a state union with neighboring and much larger Serbia

The vote is the first in the ex-Yugoslav republic since Milo Đukanović, former leader of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), lost the presidential election in April and stepped down after 30 years in power.