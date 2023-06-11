95 Ukrainian soldiers return home after another UA-RU prisoners swap

95 Ukrainian soldiers were released from Russian captivity on Sunday as a result of another prisoner exchange, according to Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.



“Exchange of prisoners. 95 of our people are returning home. The list includes members of the Border Guard, National Guard, and the Armed Forces,” wrote Yermak on Telegram.

Among the released ones are 93 enlisted personnel and sergeants, as well as two officers.

“It was also possible to release participants of the special operation who flew by helicopter to Azovstal in the besieged Mariupol. Many of ours were captured and injured then,” Yermak emphasized.

The detailed list, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, includes 51 members of the Armed Forces, four sailors, 11 border guards, and 29 members of the National Guard.

Four individuals who were freed have serious injuries.