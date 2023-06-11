Polish team takes victory in prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans

The Polish team Inter Europol Competition, with Jakub Śmiechowski, emerged victorious in the LMP2 category of this year’s 91st edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The Belgian team WRT, featuring Robert Kubica as one of the drivers, secured the second position. In the overall classification the Ferrari Afcorse team won the high prize.



The Inter Europol Competition lineup consisted of Śmiechowski, Swiss driver Fabio Scherer, and Spaniard Albert Costa. In the WRT team, alongside Kubica, were Swiss driver Louis Deletraz and Portuguese driver Rui Andrade.

For the first time in the 100-year history of Le Mans, two Polish drivers stood on the podium, and the Inter Europol Competition became the first Polish team to win this prestigious event.

This year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans presented major challenges for drivers. After a sunny start, a sudden downpour turned the track into a treacherous river. Despite the difficult conditions, the Polish teams managed to navigate safely while other drivers spun off.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the oldest endurance race in the world, dating back to 1923. The competition takes place at the Circuit de la Sarthe, which combines closed track sections with public roads.