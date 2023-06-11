Former SNP leader Sturgeon arrested in regards to party funding probe: report

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was arrested on Sunday, the BBC and Sky reported, after Police Scotland said a 52-year-old woman was in custody being questioned as part of its investigation into the Scottish National Party’s funding.



The police investigation is looking at what happened to more than GBP 600,000 (USD 750,000) raised by Scottish independence campaigners in 2017, which was supposed to have been ring-fenced but may have been used for other purposes.

In April, Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, and the party’s then treasurer were both arrested and then released without charge pending further investigation as part of the same inquiry.

In a statement on Twitter, Police Scotland said that a woman, 52, had ”been arrested today as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”

“The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.”

Sturgeon, Scotland’s longest serving leader of its semi-autonomous government, caught the political world by surprise when she announced her resignation in February, saying she had become too divisive to lead her country to independence.