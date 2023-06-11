Poles divided over Russian influence probe, poll shows

Poles remain divided in their opinions on Poland’s law establishing a commission to investigate alleged Russian influence on Poland’s internal security in 2007-2022, with more against than for, a recent survey has shown.

The law, which gives the commission the power to ban people from public office for up to 10 years, has generated a storm of controversy both inside Poland and abroad, with even key allies such as the United States expressing fears it could be used by the government to undermine free and fair elections in Poland.

Subsequently, Polish President Andrzej Duda, on June 2, submitted his draft amendment to the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, which envisages that experts, not MPs will sit on the committee and that the new body will not have the power to ban anyone from holding public office.

On June 7, the European Commission launched infringement procedures against Poland over the Russian influence law.

According to the results of a poll run by United Surveys researcher, published on Sunday, 54.5 percent of respondents have doubts about the establishment of a commission to probe alleged Russian influence in Poland’s domestic politics.

As many as 44.6 percent of respondents believe the idea should be abandoned and 9.9 percent argue it should “probably” be abandoned.

A total of 39.7 percent were in favour of setting up the commission with 28.3 percent saying that it should definitely start working and 11.4 percent that it should “rather” be established.

The survey was run on June 2-3 for by Wirtualna Polska news website on a random sample of 1,000 adult Poles.