Ukraine is engaged in ‘counteroffensive operations’, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged on Saturday that his military was engaged in “counter-offensive and defensive operations” a day after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said Kyiv’s long-vaunted drive to retake territory was well underway.

Ukrainian troops advance up to 1,400 meters near Bakhmut

However, the Ukrainian leader disclosed no details, telling reporters to pass on to Putin that his generals were optimistic.

“Counter-offensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine, but I will not say in detail what stage they are at,” Zelenskyy said.

“They (the generals) are all in a positive mood. Pass that on to Putin,” he stated with a smile, standing alongside visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Ukrainian President added that Putin’s comments on the counter-offensive were “interesting… It is important that Russia always feels this. That they do not have long left, in my opinion.”

New gains

General Oleksander Syrskyi, commander of ground forces who is in operational control of the counteroffensive, posted a picture on social media of an explosion that he said was a group of Russian soldiers being destroyed near Bakhmut.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ukrainian ground forces, has used his Telegram channel to post a video, with the message that “Death from the air. 14th Brigade professionally destroy a Russian tank. The enemy loses a lot of equipment. Our soldiers are working."… pic.twitter.com/F5MT9Dcgll

Ukrainian military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi reported new gains near Bakhmut.

“We’re trying…to conduct strikes on the enemy, we are counter-attacking. We’ve managed to advance up to 1,400 meters (0.87 miles) on various sections of the front,” Cherevatyi said.

Reconnaissance in battle

Britain’s Ministry of Defence said Ukraine had conducted “significant” operations in several eastern and southern parts in the last 48 hours, with Russian defenses breached in places.

Ukraine’s counter-offensive is expected to use thousands of troops that have been trained and equipped by the West, but Russia has built huge fortifications in occupied territory to prepare, while Kyiv also lacks air supremacy.

The south is seen as a key strategic priority for a Ukrainian push that could aim to recapture Europe’s biggest nuclear plant and cut the Russian land bridge to the occupied Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, dividing Russian forces.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleksiy Hetman told NV Radio the events of recent days were only initial steps.

“What is happening now could be called ‘reconnaissance in battle’ – the first stage of the offensive,” Hetman said. “It was impossible to make progress in depth. The goal was to check the enemy’s defenses. Let’s wait a few days and see.”