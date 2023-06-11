The Battle of Hodów: When 400 Poles repelled overwhelming Tatar forces

329 years ago, 40,000 Tatars retreated after battling 400 Polish hussars, an elite cavalry. However, this remarkable victory of the hussars was not achieved through cavalry charges, but through defensive fire conducted from a fortified village.

The Battle of Hodów took place on June 11, 1694. At that time, the Ottoman Empire, although severely weakened by its defeat at Vienna in 1683 in which Polish hussars’ charge played a pivotal role, still had forces capable of conducting operations in Poland and Lithuania for more than a decade, especially with the extremely mobile Tatars on its side.

An unexpected encounter

The encounter with the Tatar army took place after Polish troops were directed to defend the area surrounding Hodów from raids. Convinced that they were dealing with a single Tatar division (Chambul consisting of 600 warriors), the Poles decided to attack. It soon became apparent that they were dealing with an entire Tatar army.

Polish commanders ordered a retreat and hurried their troops to the nearby village of Hodów, knowing that the village was suitable for defense due to its density of surrounding buildings and the fact that it bordered a pond on one side. In addition, the Poles barricaded the settlement with everything they could find – doors, shutters, tables, carts, fences, barrels, etc.

Rumble and smoke over Hodów

Due to Polish makeshift fortifications, the Tatars had to attack on foot, in waves. They fired at the defenders with bows, which had the advantage of a high rate of fire. After the battle, several carts of arrows suitable for reuse were collected by the Polish side.

The Poles, in turn, returned fire using XVII-age rifles and pistols. The hussars were armed with firearms because they were supposed to be ready for both field combat and the eventual defense of frontier strongholds.

Tatars retreat

After several hours, the Tatars sent messengers to negotiate terms of surrender. The Poles countered that they would sooner die than lay down their arms.

Upon hearing this, the Tatars abandoned further attacks.

The Polish victory stopped further Tatar expeditions. They retreated to Kamieniec Podolski with only thirty enslaved men. Among them was one of the commanders of the Hodów defense, Mikołaj Tyszkowski, who was ransomed from captivity by Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth King Jan III Sobieski himself. The other commander, Konstanty Zahorowski, died three days after the battle due to sustained injuries.

Polish Thermopylae

Almost all the defenders of Hodów were wounded, and the number of casualties on the Polish side probably amounted to several dozen men, while the Tatars incurred losses of between 2,000 to 4,000 men.

In gratitude for the bravery of the Polish soldiers, Jan III Sobieski showered money upon the Polish defenders of Hodów and gifted them horses, additionally, he ordered that a monument be raised on the village.

The Battle of Hodów was, above all, a great embarrassment to the Tatars. The Polish victory with such a large disproportion of forces echoed throughout Europe. Even at that time, the clash was compared to the Battle of Thermopylae, with the difference, however, that while the Spartans were all killed, the Poles managed to fend off the enemy.