Chinese warplanes violate median line of Taiwan Strait

Taiwan’s air force scrambled into action on Sunday after spotting 10 Chinese warplanes crossing the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait, as the island’s defense ministry said four Chinese warships also carried out combat patrols.

In a short statement, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said that as of 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Sunday it had detected 24 Chinese air force planes, including J-10, J-11, J-16, and Su-30 fighters, as well as H-6 bombers.

As of 1400 (UTC+8) today (Jun. 11), R.O.C. Armed Forces have detected 24 PLA aircraft (including J-10, J-11, SU-30, H-6, and AWACS), 10 of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, and 4 PLAN vessels conducted joint combat patrol.

— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) June 11, 2023

It did not specify where the aircraft flew but said 10 had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which separates the two sides and had previously served as an unofficial barrier. China says it does not recognize that and has been routinely crossing it since last year.

Four Chinese naval ships were also engaged in “joint combat readiness patrols”, the ministry added, without giving details.

This is the second time in less than a week that Taiwan has reported renewed Chinese military activity after 37 Chinese military aircraft on Thursday flew into the island’s air defense zone, some of which then flew into the western Pacific.

Swift response

Taiwan sent up its own fighters and deployed ships and land-based missile systems to keep watch, it said, using typical wording for how it responds to such Chinese activities.

“R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation closely with our ISR system and have deployed CAP aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems in response,” Taiwan’s Defence Ministry wrote on social media.

R.O.C. Armed Forces have monitored the situation closely with our ISR system and have deployed CAP aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems in response.

— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) June 11, 2023

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has over the past three years regularly flown its air force into the skies near the island, though not into Taiwan’s territorial air space.

Taiwanese air defense ‘on’ as Chinese aircraft violate zone

Taiwan switched on its defense systems on Thursday after reporting 37 Chinese military aircraft zapping into the island’s air defense perimeter,…

see more

Taiwan’s government rejects China’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s people can decide their future.

Upcoming elections

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan, which is gearing up for presidential and parliamentary elections in January, under its control.

In a Sunday video address to supporters on the Taiwan-controlled Matsu islands close to the Chinese coast, Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai said he would do his best to “stabilize the peaceful status quo in the Taiwan Strait” if he wins the presidency, his campaign office said.

Lai is running as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate. Tsai cannot run again due to term limits.

Laura Rosenberger, chair of the American Institute in Taiwan, which manages the unofficial relationship between Washington and Taipei, visited Taiwan last week and met all three presidential candidates.