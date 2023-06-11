Economic situation in Ukraine better than anticipated: expert

Ukraine’s economy has been severely damaged by Russian aggression, however, despite earlier estimates of a 14% gross domestic product (GDP) drop In the first quarter of 2023, the country’s GDP fell only by 10.5%. To discuss the state of Ukraine’s economy TVP World invited Vladislav Andrushko from the Taras Shevchenko National University.

According to the academic, Ukraine’s current situation shows that despite Russia’s full-scale invasion “Ukraine can survive in this very tough and crucial moment of history.”

He further mentioned that experts predicted even a 14% drop in GDP, so the economic situation in the country is better than anticipated.

Andrushko pointed out that this change for the better was caused by several factors, including the Black Sea grain deal, enabling Ukraine to export its products abroad, and the fact that since the beginning of the year, a steady number of Ukrainian citizens remains in the country, while others are slowly coming back.

He also emphasized that Ukraine is known as “the Silicon Valley of Eastern Europe”, with lots of people outsourcing their work, and creating successful tech companies.

Experts say that due to the Russian invasion, infrastructure losses in Ukraine already exceeded USD 100 billion.