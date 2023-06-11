Fighting in Sudan breaks out soon after 24-hour ceasefire ends

Clashes and artillery fire were reported in parts of Sudan’s capital early on Sunday soon after the end of a 24-hour ceasefire that had brought a brief stop in eight weeks of fighting between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Witnesses said fighting had resumed after the ceasefire expired at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) in the north of Omdurman, one of three adjoining cities, along with Khartoum and Bahri, that make up the capital.

Residents said there had been artillery fire in the Sharq el-Nil area on the eastern outskirts of the capital, while blasts and clashes were reported in Khartoum.

Fighting between rival military factions in Sudan broke out on April 15 over tensions linked to an internationally backed plan for a transition toward civilian rule.

#Khartoum update

The RSF have continued to expand control in Khartoum, creating a pocket of SAF on the east bank of the White Nile. RSF control is sparse, so the SAF are not trapped.

Both RSF and SAF confirmed control has expanded in Omdurman.#Sudan #SudanCrisis pic.twitter.com/BpJp362cCh

— War Mapper (@War_Mapper) June 11, 2023

According to incomplete statistics from local media, the conflict has resulted in the death of more than 1,800 people and the displacement of about 2 million people, of which more than 476,000 have flowed into neighboring countries.