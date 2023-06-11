15-year-old boy dead after shooting in Stockholm

At least one person was killed in a shooting at a mall in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday evening. The deceased was a 15-year-old boy, three other people were wounded. Swedish media reported that the police arrived at the crime scene, chased down, and apprehended two suspects.

The shooting took place in the Farsta district in the Stockholm suburbs. According to witnesses, the suspects used automatic weapons.

Media reported that besides the deceased boy another 15-year-old boy, a 45-year-old man, and a 65-year-old woman were wounded. They were transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

As a result of a city-wide manhunt with the use of helicopters and service dogs, two people in their mid-20s were detained on the highway. Both detainees are supposedly injured, media say.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown, Swedish services are investigating the tragic event.

There have already been 144 shootings in Sweden this year, including 52 in Stockholm.