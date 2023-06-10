Domestic terrorist Ted ‘Unabomber’ Kaczynski dies in his cell at 81

Ted Kaczynski, mathematics teacher, Luddite, and convicted domestic terrorist known as “Unabomber” has been found dead on Saturday morning in his cell at 81., according to a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Considered America’s most prolific bomber, Kaczynski placed or mailed 16 bombs that killed three people and injured 23 others between 1978 and 1995.

His first homemade device exploded at a Chicago university in 1978.

Initially primitive, the bombs grew “increasingly sophisticated” according to the FBI. Later models were “intricate, tripwire-types,” said a former FBI agent Brad Garrett, “which are not easy to build.”

The terrorist subsequently threatened to bomb planes.

In 1979, the FBI decided to establish a task force to investigate the “UNABOM” case, which stood for the “UNiversity and Airline BOMbing” targets.

But it took almost two decades to capture Kaczynski. On one hand, he was extremely “methodical”, Garrett said. He was able to build his bombs without leaving any trace of his DNA, hairs, or fibers. He wore gloves while building the devices and vacuumed them “to eliminate the possibility that you could find a trace of him on the package,” Garrett said.

Aside from constructing bombs using metal pipes, he sometimes hand-crafted them out of wood. These were less powerful, but since they were entirely homemade rather than purchased, much harder to trace.

Kaczynski tried to mislead the investigators by leaving initials that had no connection to himself inside his bombs. The long spells between attacks, ranging from months to even years, made the job of establishing some pattern to his activities much harder for the investigators.

And as Garrett said, although Kaczynski perceived technology to be the downfall of civilization and so he focused on academics, research, and technology, he had no one specific target.

And perhaps he would have gotten away with it too, had he not threatened the public with more deaths and destruction unless newspapers publish his 35,000-word manifesto titled “Industrial Society and Its Future”.

Bob Guccione, the founder of “Penthouse”, offered to publish the manifesto. Kaczynski sent a letter in which he “reserve[d] the right” to send one more bomb intended to kill if his essay is published in the “men’s magazine” instead of a more “respectable” newspaper, such as the New York Times or Washington Post.

The U.S. Attorney General and the director of the FBI authorized the New York Times and Washington Post-print Kaczynski’s magnum opus. But the Unabomber’s greatest triumph was what ultimately led to his capture.

Linda Patrik, married to Kaczynski’s brother David, thought that the ideas contained in the manifesto sounded oddly a lot like her brother-in-law’s letter.

“I’d thought about the families that were bombed,” she later told the media, recollecting the internal struggle about whether or not to inform the authorities.

“There was one in which the package arrived at the man’s home and his little 2-year-old daughter was there. She was almost in the room when he opened the package. Luckily she left, and his wife left. And then he died,” she said. “And there were others. And so I spent those days thinking about those people.”

“When she said, ‘Well, I think maybe your brother’s the Unabomber,’ I thought, ‘Well, this is not anything to worry about. Ted’s never been violent. I’ve never seen him violent,’” David Kaczynski later said. “I couldn’t imagine that he would do what the Unabomber had done.”

The family eventually notified the FBI, and the Bureau’s linguistic analysis found that the author of the manifesto and the letters Ted sent to David “were almost certainly the same.” the FBI said.

Further clues implicating Kaczynski were the fact that grew up in Chicago, where the first bomb was, taught at the University of California at Berkeley, where two devices were left, and later also lived in Salt Lake City, where another target was.

Kaczynski chose to live a life of a recluse in a small cabin in Montana.

“The fact that he moved out into this desolate area – he wasn’t on anybody’s radar,” said Gomez.

When a 9-man SWAT team apprehended Kaczynski in his cabin on April 3, 1996, they found a live bomb and a “wealth of bomb components”, as well as “40,000 handwritten journal pages that included bomb-making experiments and descriptions of Unabomber crimes.”

The trial wall less about Kaczynski’s guilt, as the evidence found in his cabin was overwhelming. What the court had to establish was whether Kaczynski was even sane and fit to stand trial, and if so, should he be sentenced to death or not?

Ultimately, Kaczynski pleaded guilty to murder in exchange for life in prison without parole in 1998.

He was detained in a maximum security facility in Colorado until he was moved to a medical facility in North Carolina in December 2021 on account of poor health.

He was found dead in his cell on the morning of Saturday, June 10, 2023.