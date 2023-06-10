Swiatek wins French Open title

/PAP/EPA

Poland’s top seed Iga Swiatek beat her Czech rival, Karolina Muchova, in the French Open finals on Saturday, becoming one of only few three-time winners of the event alongside Serena Williams and Monica Seles.

Swiatek also won the US Open title last year.

The 22-year-old Pole faced the unseeded Muchova, who has defied injuries and went on to earn her first Grand Slam final spot after defeating world number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Thursday.

Swiatek, world number one, beat Muchova after a tight match 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.