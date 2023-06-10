Record number of countries join Ukraine’s complaint against Russia: ICJ

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague said that in the case of Ukraine v. Russia, it admitted declarations of intervention from 33 countries. This is the largest number of countries to ever join a complaint of another country in the entire history of the ICJ.

Ukraine denounces Russia as ‘terrorist state’ at World Court hearing

Ukraine called Russia a terrorist state at the top United Nations court on Tuesday, as part of hearings in a case involving Moscow’s support for…

see more

Ukraine filed its complaint against Russia on February 26, 2022, two days after the launch of the full-scale invasion. In the complaint, Kyiv accused Moscow of breaching the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. In the application, Ukraine stated that Russia made false allegations against Kyiv regarding a purported genocide being carried out in the Donbas, which in turn has been used as a pretext to launch an invasion.

In March of that year, the ICJ ruled that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is illegal, and ordered Russia to “immediately suspend the military operations”. Russia responded with a letter refuting ICJ’s jurisdiction over the case.

In spite of Russia’s objections, the Court ruled that Russian accusations of genocide in the Donbas had been false and ordered temporarily provisional measures to halt the advance of the invasion. The ruling is legally binding in the light of international law.

The ICJ is the main judicial organ of the United Nations, established to resolve disputes between member states. Its rulings are binding, without the possibility of appeal.

However, the Court does not have the instruments to force Russia to submit to its ruling. U.N. sanctions can only be applied by the UN Security Council, which includes Russia as a permanent member with veto power.

Latvia was the first to file a declaration of intervention in support of Ukraine and was later joined by all EU members except for Hungary, as well as Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

This is the largest number of states to join another country’s complaint in the history of the ICJ.