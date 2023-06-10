Tennis: Świątek beats Muchova to scoop her third French Open title

World number one Iga Świątek clinched her third French Open women’s title in the last four years as she fought off a comeback from unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova to win 6-2 5-7 6-4.

The Pole, who had not dropped a set in the tournament, was 3-1 up in the second before Muchova gave her a run for her money, winning four games in a row and forcing a decider.

But the 22-year-old recovered in time to bag her fourth Grand Slam title after also lifting the U.S. Open trophy last year.

Iga Świątek has now joined Monica Seles and Naomi Osaka as the only women in the Open Era to emerge victorious in each of their first four major finals. Yet, the triumph did not come easy.

“First of all congratulations to Karolina,” Świątek said. “I knew it would be a tough match. I hope you’re going to have many more finals,” she added.

“I know we won this tournament but it’s not easy. Being on tour for two weeks, it’s tough. Thank you to my family as well; so many came from Poland and I feel the love,” the world’s number one said, referring to the irreplaceable role her team fulfills in her career.

Owing to the Saturday victory, Świątek has now 928 points more than second in the WTA ranking Aryna Sabalenka. This means that the Pole will move on to the next Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon still as the leader.

Świątek has been in the lead of the WTA series for 62 weeks – the 12th result in the history. It is already guaranteed that before Wimbledon, she will leapfrog Simona Halep on the list (64 weeks as the world’s top racket).