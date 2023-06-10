60th National Festival of Polish Song in Opole enters its second day

The National Festival of Polish Song in Opole has entered its second day. Audiences can expect more attractions following the opening night’s events, which included “Grand Gala – From Opole to Opole”, which serves as an annual retrospective of the festival’s greatest hits, and the “Debuts”, dedicated to rising stars of Polish song.

The evening will kick off with “Premieres” (8:15 p.m. local time, GMT 1815), and will include performances by Rafał Brzozowski with his “W pokoju hotelowym” (In a hotel room), Anna Sokołowska’s “Jesteś przy mnie” (You stand by me), and the winner of the 135h edition of “The Voice of Poland”, Dominik Dudek, who will perform his “Idę” (“I am walking”).

The special guests of the event will be Karolina Lizer, whom the jury awarded the Grand Prix Karol Musioł Award last year, and the Zakopower folk rock band.

A sentimental journey awaits the audience later that evening (10 p.m. local time, GMT 2000), with “Time of Lead”, a concert dedicated to celebrated artists who performed at the Opole festival but had now passed away, such as Czesław Niemen, Zbigniew Wodecki, Anna Jantar, Irena Jarocka, and others.

Their songs will be sung by such contemporary artists as Piotr Kupicha, Justyna Steczkowska, Krystian Ochman (who represented Poland during the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest), and Ania Rusowicz.

Audiences outside of Poland can watch the festival live by tuning in to TVP Polonia’s VOD stream .