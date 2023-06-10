Ukrainian troops advance up to 1,400 meters near Bakhmut

Counterattacking Ukrainian forces have advanced up to 1,400 meters at a number of sections of the front line near the eastern city of Bakhmut in the past day, Serhiy Cherevaty, a military spokesman said on Saturday.

Kyiv reports gains near Bakhmut

The advance is the latest in a series of similar gains reported this week by Kyiv near Bakhmut, which Russia said it had fully captured last month after the bloodiest and longest battle since it began its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

“We’re trying… to conduct strikes on the enemy, we’re counterattacking. We’ve managed to advance up to 1,400 meters on various sections of the front,” the spokesperson for the eastern military command said.

Cherevaty said that Russian forces were themselves trying to counterattack but they had not been successful.

He pointed out that Ukrainian forces had inflicted heavy Russian troop casualties and destroyed military hardware in the area.

Did the long awaited counteroffensive start?

Moscow and Kyiv both reported heavy fighting in Ukraine on Friday, with bloggers describing the first sightings of German and U.S. armor, signaling that Ukraine’s long-anticipated counterattack was underway.

💥 Meet the formidable AS90 and the mighty Challenger 2 tank.

🇬🇧 Ukrainian tank crews have completed training in the UK and have returned home to continue their fight against Russia’s illegal invasion.

🇺🇦#StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/9PJNpjwy0h

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 10, 2023

Britain’s Ministry of Defence said that Ukrainian forces have penetrated the first line of Russian defenses in some areas but that Kyiv’s progress had been slower in others.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 10 June 2023.

Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/Sr1VlSp8Hy

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/lBSwEVN2pH

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 10, 2023

Officials in Ukraine, which has been poised to launch a broad counteroffensive for weeks, deny its much-anticipated push has begun and say that when it does it will be obvious.