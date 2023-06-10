Security chief says Polish Nord Stream clues used by Russian propaganda

Albert Zawada/PAP

A senior Polish security official has told PAP that media reports of a Polish element to last year’s explosion that damaged the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea play into the hands of Russian propagandists.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that German investigators looking into the apparent sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines last September were examining evidence that the team responsible for the explosion had used Poland as an operational base.

Stanislaw Zaryn, Poland’s commissioner for information-space security, told PAP that information being repeated in the media about Polish clues in the destruction of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines was being used consistently by Russia to form the impression that Warsaw was behind the incident.

He also said that “The Russians are creating ever more events shaped along logically coherent lines but based on an untrue sequence of messages or false ones in terms of cause and effect.”

“In this way an informational backdrop has emerged – a framework within which the Russians are conducting many operations at once. These operations are intended to disavow Poland as a state allegedly aggressive towards Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, Russophobic, unworthy of the West’s trust and servile to the USA,” Zaryn added.

According to him, “Propaganda of the Russian Federation never ceases trying to divide Poles and Ukrainians.”

This task is being carried out in two directions: disinformation campaigns directed at the Ukrainian population and addressed to Polish society are being conducted separately. The aim is to create lasting enmity between them.”

Zaryn added that Russia was consistently maintaining disinformation about the falsification by Ukraine, with the help of western special services, of materials related to the Bucha massacre, which “in the optic of Kremlin propaganda – depending on the meta-narration adopted – did not take place, or was perpetrated by Ukrainians.”