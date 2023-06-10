Turkey: Five dead in factory explosion in Ankara

Five workers have been killed in a blast that rocked an explosives factory in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Saturday, Turkey’s defense ministry said in a statement.
The blast occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory some 40 km outside Ankara.
In #Ankara, an explosion occurred at the missile factory of the Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation.
A fire started after the explosion. There are dead. pic.twitter.com/9hgJcRyquM
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 10, 2023
Ankara governor Vasip Sahin told reporters there were no more workers trapped, waiting to be rescued, or hospitalized.