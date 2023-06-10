Human rights are constantly violated in China, Badiucao tells TVP World

The exhibition of Chinese dissident artist and activist Badiucao, entitled “Tell China’s Story Well”, is scheduled to open on Friday, June 16. TVP World invited Badiucao for an exclusive interview to discuss the artist’s work and the problems that Chinese society is facing.

Chinese embassy attempts to block dissident artist’s exhibition in Warsaw

The Ujazdowski Castle, Center for Contemporary Art in Warsaw, expressed its concern and astonishment at the actions of the Chinese Embassy in…

In the interview, Badiucao described, among other things, how his family suffered due to the communist government in China, by opposing the regime with their art.

“My family… they were prosecuted by China’s communist party in the 50s during the Hundred Blossom Movement [Hundred Flowers Movement], which was a purge against intellectuals and right-wingers. Unfortunately, my grandpa passed away during this purge, which leaves a very huge burden to my family,” the artist said.

“I always had this strong feeling to kind of continue making art, like my grandparents. So that is the doorway, that led me to a role like this today,” he added.

Badiucao also pointed out that human rights are constantly being violated in his country. He gave examples spanning from the Uyghurs being kept in “concentration camps”, through the crackdown on pro-democratic media in Hong Kong, to the COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

“I have to use my pen, use my art to express that those people, now, do not have a voice inside of China,” he stressed.

He added that his job is to comment on the Chinese regime’s propaganda, showing the situation “from a different perspective”, and give a voice to the people that are suffering in the communist country.

Baduciao further stated that in China social artists do not have a voice, they are silenced.

Exhibition in Poland

According to the artist, he wanted to bring his exhibition to Poland in June, as it is a very symbolic time for both countries.

Baduciao said that that is when Poland “finally started having a taste for democracy and freedom, yet in China, June 4th, 1989 is the day of the Tiananmen Massacre, is a date determining that China does not take the path to freedom and democracy but continued this terrible cracking down and human rights abuse.”

He also pointed out that Poland is really close to Ukraine which is currently defending itself against Russian aggression, and that “China is discreetly supporting Putin’s war crimes”.