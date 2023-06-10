Sri Lanka lifts import limits on 286 items as crisis eases

Sri Lanka announced on Saturday that it had lifted import restrictions on 286 items, marking yet another sign that the South Asian country is beginning to recover from its worst economic crisis in decades.



Due to a depletion of its foreign exchange reserves, the island off the southern coast of India entered a crisis last year. More than 3,200 items, including seafood, electronics, and even musical instruments, were subject to import restrictions imposed by the government.

Its fortunes have improved over the past nine months as Sri Lanka secured a USD 2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), moderated its once-soaring inflation, and embarked on rebuilding its foreign exchange reserves.

Sri Lanka’s reserves grew 26% to a 17-month high of USD 3.5 billion in May, helped by stronger remittances and tourism earnings. The currency has risen about 24% this year, central bank data showed.

“With the economy stabilizing, import restrictions on 286 items have been lifted as of Friday midnight,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Restrictions on 928 items will continue, including vehicle imports, which were banned in March 2020, the statement said.

A wide range of items, from railway carriages to radio broadcasting receivers, are included in the latest list released from restrictions.

Sri Lanka will also slash the prices of 60 essential drugs by 16% this week.

Despite the easing of the crisis, the country still needs to complete debt talks with creditors by September, in time for its first IMF program review, and implement key economic reforms to put its recovery on a sustainable path.

The IMF expects Sri Lanka’s economy to shrink by about 3% this year after a 7.8% contraction last year, but the government forecasts a return to growth next year.