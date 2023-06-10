Italian special forces catch hijackers of Turkish cargo vessel

Italian special forces caught 15 illegal migrants trying to hijack a Turkish cargo vessel on Friday. Italian authorities boarded the Turkish ship after the crew detected a group of unidentified people onboard, some of them armed, Italy’s Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Toddlers stable after Annecy stabbing, France lauds Catholic pilgrim hero

Two toddlers stabbed by a knifeman in the French mountain town of Annecy were fighting for their lives but stable on Friday, the government said,…

see more

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto pointed out that there were 15 “illegal migrants” onboard, but did not provide details on how they managed to get there, or their country of origin.

The Turkish Transport Ministry stated that the ship’s crew noticed the presence of other people aboard on Friday morning through security cameras, which showed unidentified people wandering around the boat.

The captain told Italian police he issued the alarm after he saw two of them carrying knives, Ansa reported.

The Turkish Ministry added that the Galata Seaways roll-on-roll-off cargo vessel was sailing from the Turkish port of Yalova to Sete, France.

The crew locked themselves up in the engine room and alerted maritime authorities in Turkey, which in turn contacted Italy and France.

They subsequently set sail towards the southern Italian city of Naples, the statement said.

Operation concludes

“The hijackers of the ship were caught. Everything ended well,” Italian minister Guido Crosetto wrote on Twitter.

“My congratulations to the guys of the San Marco battalion and the police, who completed a wonderful operation,” he added.

I dirottatori della nave sono stati catturati.

Tutto è finito bene.

I miei complimenti ai ragazzi del Battaglione San Marco, ai poliziotti ed ai finanzieri, che hanno concluso una splendida operazione in collaborazione. Ognuno per la sua parte.

Bravi!

— Guido Crosetto (@GuidoCrosetto) June 9, 2023

The Turkish vessel is now sitting off the southern city of Naples, the MarineTraffic website showed. Meanwhile, the Italian authorities continue to investigate the situation.