Honduras applies to BRICS-led bank

Honduran President Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento visited the headquarters of the New Development Bank in Shanghai on Saturday, where she formally requested the country’s admission to the BRICS-led bank.

The Honduran head of state presented the request during a meeting with the bank’s president, Dilma Rousseff, a former president of Brazil.

♥️🤝🏽 Dilma y Xiomara. #BRICS pic.twitter.com/kHKsCN2TKn

— Xiomara Zelaya (@pichuzelaya) June 10, 2023

“NDB President Dilma Rousseff warmly welcomed President Castro and reaffirmed our commitment to promoting sustainable development and international cooperation,” the bank wrote on Twitter.

NDB was honored to host H.E. Ms. Xiomara Castro, President of Honduras & the accompanying delegation at our HQ in Shanghai.

NDB President Dilma Rousseff warmly welcomed President Castro & reaffirmed our commitment to promoting sustainable development & international cooperation. pic.twitter.com/OtfI5YjAFS

— New Development Bank (@NDB_int) June 10, 2023

Headquartered in Shanghai, the New Development Bank was set up in 2015 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, collectively known as the BRICS countries.

Deepening diplomatic relations

The Honduran President is on a six-day state visit to China, which comes two months after China and Honduras formally established diplomatic relations.

Honduras appoints its first ambassador to China

see more

China officially opened its embassy in the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa on Monday.

China and Honduras will pursue bilateral relations based on the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit, and common development, stated the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Honduran president will stay in Shanghai for two days before heading for Beijing and meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.