Mortar blast kills 27 in Somalia: state news media

According to the state news agency, a mortar shell explosion near Qoryoley town in Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region killed about 27 people, mostly children, and injured 53 others on Friday.



African peacekeepers attacked by Al Shabaab in Somalia

Ugandan units garrisoned in a base in Somalia’s Bulamarer as part of the African Union peacekeeping mission found themselves under fire from…

see more

Officials and residents previously confirmed that the death toll stood at 20.

“This disaster happened today near Qoryoley town. They were playing with a mortar shell that did not go off. It exploded on them. Twenty of them died and others are injured,” Abdi Ahmed, deputy district commissioner of Qoryoley told reporters earlier.

“We request the government and aid agencies to clear mines and shells from the area,” he added.

Residents claimed that the unexploded shells being played with by children were used by Somalia’s warring factions.