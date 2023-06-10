Russia received hundreds of Iranian drones, says John Kirby

Russia appears to be deepening its defense cooperation with Iran and had received hundreds of one-way attack drones that it is using to strike Ukraine, National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

Citing newly declassified information, the White House stated that the drones, or Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), were built in Iran, shipped across the Caspian Sea, and then used by Russian forces to strike targets in Ukraine.

“Russia has been using Iranian UAVs in recent weeks to strike Kyiv and terrorize the Ukrainian population, and the Russia-Iran military partnership appears to be deepening,” Kirby said in a statement.

“We are also concerned that Russia is working with Iran to produce Iranian UAVs from inside Russia,” he added.

The National Security Council spokesman said the U.S. had information that Russia was receiving materials from Iran required to build a drone manufacturing plant that could be fully operational early next year.

“We are releasing satellite imagery of the planned location of this UAV manufacturing plant in Russia’s Alabuga Special Economic Zone,” he said.

Cooperation deepens

Support between Iran and Russia was flowing both ways, Kirby stressed, with Iran seeking billions of dollars worth of military equipment from Russia including helicopters and radars.

“Russia has been offering Iran unprecedented defense cooperation, including on missiles, electronics, and air defense,” he said.

“This is a full-scale defense partnership that is harmful to Ukraine, to Iran’s neighbors, and to the international community. We are continuing to use all the tools at our disposal to expose and disrupt these activities including by sharing this with the public – and we are prepared to do more,” the National Security Council spokesman added.

Actions taken

“We will continue to impose sanctions on the actors involved in the transfer of Iranian military equipment to Russia for use in Ukraine,” Kirby emphasized.

He further stated that a new U.S. advisory issued on Friday aimed “to help businesses and other governments better understand the risks posed by Iran’s UAV program and the illicit practices Iran uses to procure components for it.”

The advisory highlighted key items sought by Iran for its development of drones, including electronics such as processors and controllers.