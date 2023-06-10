Plane collision on ground closes Tokyo airport runway; no injuries reported

Two passenger planes collided on the ground close to a taxiway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Saturday, according to the Japanese transport ministry and public broadcaster NHK. This caused some flights to be delayed.



Prior to the Taiwanese airliner belonging to EVA Air being towed away, footage from the scene showed the two Airbus A330 aircraft stopped side-by-side at the scene of the accident.

No injuries after planes collide on ground at Tokyo's Haneda airport -NHK https://t.co/zCutY42TPn pic.twitter.com/sgiAq4N8xa

— Reuters (@Reuters) June 10, 2023

Although there were no injuries, NHK reported that the incident resulted in the closure of one of the airport’s four runways at around 11 a.m. Later, the runway was reopened.