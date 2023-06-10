Greece: Descendants of German war crime victims still fight for compensation

Exactly 79 years ago today, in the town of Distomo in central Greece, Germans murdered at least 218 civilians, including women and 6-month-old infants, in retaliation for the actions of Greek partisans. The descendants of the massacre victims are still seeking compensation from the German government.



Distomo is a small town in Boeotia, central Greece, with a population of just over 3,000 today. It is primarily associated with the heinous German crime that occurred there on June 10, 1944. For several hours, German soldiers from the 4th SS Polizei Panzergrenadier Division, led by SS-Hauptsturmführer Fritz Lautenbach, went door to door, brutally killing the village residents in retaliation for the actions of Greek partisans.

On June 10, 1944, the Germans murdered at least 218 residents of Distomo, including women and 6-month-old infants. Their possessions were destroyed, and the village was set on fire. German troops then continued to kill people in the surrounding areas.

“The Distomo massacre remains one of the most horrendous crimes committed by the German soldiers against innocent women and children a few months before the withdrawal of German occupying forces from Greece,” wrote the Greek Reporter portal.

Witnesses of the massacre who managed to escape death recalled the cruelty of the German occupiers.

“They killed my 2.5-year-old sister. They impaled her on a bayonet while my mother was holding her. They killed my adoptive mother and grandfather,” wrote Giannis Basdekis, who survived the massacre, in his memoirs. “They shot my 6-year-old brother Giorgos in the head, and the bullet went through. He survived with a broken jaw and several missing teeth,” he added.

However, the descendants of the victims have not received any compensation from Germany to this day, despite positive decisions by Greek courts. According to people involved in the matter, the obstacle lies not only in the German government’s position but also in the lack of a decision by the Greek Ministry of Justice, whose approval is necessary for the execution of the judgment.

Distomo is one of many Greek towns where Germany committed atrocities during World War II. However, it is the most well-known town in Europe. In May, a group of left-wing members of the German Bundestag filed an inquiry stating that the victims of the Distomo massacre deserve compensation.

While the vast majority of Greek society supports the demand for war reparations from Germany, there is pessimism among domestic activists regarding the commitment of the Greek government. However, they see some hope in the recent actions taken by the Polish government.

Fight for justice



In Livadeia, Greece, four relatives of Distomo massacre victims took legal action against the German government, seeking reparations. The court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs on October 30, 1997, awarding damages of 28 million euros. However, the judgment could not be enforced in Greece due to the requirement of the Minister of Justice’s consent, which was not granted.

The victims filed the case in German courts, demanding the payment of the awarded damages. However, the claim was rejected at all levels of the German judicial system.

In November 2008, an Italian court ruled that the plaintiffs could seize German property in Italy as compensation for the damages awarded by the Greek courts. They were granted a villa in Menaggio, near Lake Como, owned by a German state nonprofit organization, as part of the restitution.

In January 2011, Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou announced that the Greek government would be represented at the ICJ in relation to the reparations claim by the relatives of the victims. In its final judgment in 2012, the court ruled that Italy had violated Germany’s state immunity and ordered the retraction of the judgment by the Italian courts. In 2014, the Italian Constitutional Court declared that sovereign immunity in cases like the Distomo massacre violated the core rights guaranteed by the Italian constitution. Consequently, sovereign immunity would no longer apply in Italy for war crimes cases of this nature, allowing new claims for compensation to be brought before Italian courts.