Most serious charges filed against Trump thus far: expert

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is facing 37 criminal counts including charges of unauthorized retention of classified documents and conspiracy to obstruct justice after leaving the White House in 2021. To discuss the charges and Trump’s chances in the 2024 presidential elections TVP World invited Senior Fellow for Europe and Eurasia at the American Foreign Policy Council E. Wayne Merry.

According to the expert, “the charges brought against Doland Trump yesterday (June 9) are by far the most serious, and much more serious than anything he has had to face.”

However, Merry pointed out that these charges are just a beginning of a legal process that can take years to finalize. He also added that Trump might want to drag out these proceedings as they seem to reinforce “the support of his firm base within the Republican party.”

He further stated that other Republican candidates have two problems, “one they have to define themselves in relationship to Trump, and second they have to define themselves in relation to the presidency itself… why should I be president rather than Joe Biden.”