Rescued children airlifted by helicopter out of Colombian jungle

Four children who had been missing in Colombia’s dense jungle area for more than 40 days were airlifted on Friday after their dramatic rescue.



“Today, in an unprecedented operation in our country’s history, with the help of God, we achieved something we thought was impossible: the locating and rescue of the four minors who were lost in the jungle for more than 40 days. Because of the inter-institutional effort and the willingness and interaction of indigenous communities with Colombian soldiers, we were able to form combined teams of search units,” said General Helder Fernan Giraldo Bonilla.

The children, who belong to an indigenous community, were found alive in the country’s south more than five weeks after the plane they were traveling in crashed.

Videos shared by the Colombian Air Force show the military pulling the kids into a helicopter that was flying 60 meters (196.85 feet) in the air.

Cooperation between indigenous peoples and the armed forces was instrumental in finding the children alive, Commander of the Colombian Armed Forces General Helder Fernan Giraldo Bonilla said.

“In order to find them, our soldiers and indigenous people traveled close to 2,656 kilometers in the face of adversity. Through the ‘Hope Operation’ soldiers and indigenous people made the impossible possible, with their faith always untouched. Just as today, through that interaction and efforts from the Siuna and Araracuara with our special forces commanders, we were able to find and rescue these four minors in the sector of the Palma Rosa path, in the Solano municipality in Caqueta,” said the general.

The plane, a Cessna 206, was carrying seven people on a route between Araracuara, in Amazonas province, and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare province, when it issued a mayday alert due to engine failure in the early hours of May 1.

Three adults, including the pilot and the children’s mother, Magdalena Mucutuy, died as a result of the crash, and their bodies were found inside the plane. The four siblings, aged 13, 9, and 4, as well as a now 12-month-old baby, survived the impact.