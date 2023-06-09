California eyes banning employees from confronting shoplifters

Lawmakers in California are seeking to push through legislation that would prevent retail staff from stopping thieves stealing from their shops.



State Senator Dave Cortese submitted Senate Bill 553, which has been passed by the State Senate and will now go to the State Assembly.

Cortese has stated that the proposed law should be implemented to reduce workplace violence and protect staff from being required by their employers to make interventions during robberies.

However, the news has not gone down well with the California Retailers Association who described the planned law as an open invitation for thieves “to come in and steal.”

San Francisco has been gripped by a crimewave that has seen Whole Foods close its downtown location after just a year of business, with bosses saying they were unable to “ensure the safety” of their staff in the city.

Nordstrom made a similar announcement this month, although many smaller businesses have had no choice but to remain, despite attacks on their premises.

U.S. shops have blamed shoplifting for hitting their businesses, with Target issuing a statement in November blaming “organized retail crime” for a USD 400 million loss in profits in 2022.

Shoplifting has been made de facto legal in California, leading to a huge rise. State law holds that stealing merchandise worth USD 950 or less is just a misdemeanor, which means that law enforcement probably won’t bother to investigate, and if they do, prosecutors will let it go.

The SB 553 bill is currently subject to adjustments as it progresses through the State Assembly’s policy committees.