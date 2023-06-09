Turkish services seize record USD 1 bn in counterfeit money

Turkish security forces seized USD 1 bn of counterfeit money in Istanbul and arrested six people involved in the operation, including one Ghanian and three Swedish nationals, the governor’s office said on Friday.

Syrian refugee wounds four children in knife attack in French town

see more

Gendarmerie forces tracked the suspects to a storage space in Istanbul’s Kagithane district, where they seized the fake USD 100 bills meant to be sent to African countries, the office said.

The suspects’ homes were raided, and their cash and jewelry were seized. The consulates of Sweden and Ghana were notified.

Turkish media: The #Istanbul Gendarmerie Department seized the largest batch of counterfeit banknotes in the history of #Turkey in the amount of $ 1 billion. They were intended for export to African countries. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XoU6B97Fg5

— Karina Karapetyan (@KarinaKarapety8) June 9, 2023

According to the governor’s office, the counterfeit seizure was the largest in Turkey’s history.