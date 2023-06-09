Donald Trump faces 37 criminal counts in classified documents case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces 37 criminal counts including charges of unauthorized retention of classified documents and conspiracy to obstruct justice after leaving the White House in 2021, according to federal court documents made public on Friday.

Trump faces criminal charges for holding classified documents, impeding justice

The Justice Department made the charging docs public on a day when two of Trump’s lawyers resigned from the investigation and a former adviser was charged.

The allegations originate from Trump’s handling of classified government documents that he took with him when he left the White House in January 2021.

He is due to make his first court appearance for the case in a Miami court on Tuesday, a day before his 77th birthday.

The indictment of a former U.S. president on federal charges is unprecedented in American history, and it comes at a time when Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee for president next year.

Nearly a year ago, investigators seized approximately 13,000 documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. One hundred were classified, despite the fact that one of Trump’s lawyers earlier stated that all records with secret markings had been returned to the government.

“I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Thursday after announcing he had been indicted.

He has previously said he declassified those documents while president, but his attorneys have declined to make that argument in court filings.

CNN reported on Friday that Trump said after leaving office that he had retained military information that he had not declassified. Those comments, captured on audio, could be a key piece of evidence in the case.

It is the second criminal case for Trump, who is due to go on trial in New York next March in a state case stemming from a hush-money payment to an adult films porn star.

If he wins the presidency again, Trump, as head of the federal government, would be in a position to derail the federal case, but not the state one in New York.