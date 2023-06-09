U.S. outlet claims China is setting up spy facility in Cuba, Beijing denies

China has reached a secret deal with Cuba to establish an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island roughly 100 miles (160 km) from Florida, the Wall Street Journal said on Thursday

China’s foreign ministry on Friday said “spreading rumors and slander” is a common U.S. tactic, reacting to the report.

Citing U.S. officials familiar with classified intelligence, the Wall Street Journal said such a spy installation would allow Beijing to gather electronic communications from the southeastern United States, home to many U.S. military bases, as well as monitor ship traffic.

“Reckless interference in the internal affairs of other countries is the specialty of the United States,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a news briefing in Beijing, when asked to comment on the report.

In Havana, Cuban Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio dismissed the report as “totally mendacious and unfounded,” calling it a U.S. fabrication meant to justify Washington’s decades-old economic embargo against the island. He said Cuba rejects all foreign military presence in Latin America and the Caribbean.