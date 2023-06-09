Lithuanian gov’t to remain in office despite expenses scandal

The government of Lithuania will remain in office despite an expense controversy that resulted in the resignation of a minister, the leadership of the center-right Homeland Union party agreed on Friday, according to a party statement.

Following accusations that numerous lawmakers, including three ministers, had misfiled expenses while serving as city councillors, the country’s parliament rejected a proposal by the Homeland Union to “reset” the democratic system by dissolving.

The plan was brought to the Lithuanian parliament Seimas on Tuesday, June 6th, and was rejected by a majority of MPs: 66 voted against the motion, 61 voted in favor, and eight MPs abstained. During the initial hearing, a simple majority of 85 votes was required to adopt the motion.

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, who has led the centre-right coalition government since 2020, initially pledged to present her resignation unless parliament called a snap election, but in the end deferred the decision to the party leadership.

The party leadership “is against the prime minister and the government resigning and thus taking personal and institutional responsibility for the formerly predominant way municipalities distributed expenses to councillors”, Homeland Union wrote.

The next general election in Lithuania is scheduled for October 2024.