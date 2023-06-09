Poland condemns Russian exit from CFE treaty

Albert Zawada/PAP

The Polish Foreign Ministry has condemned Russia’s withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).

In a statement released on Friday the ministry said that by pulling out from the treaty, Russia had “struck another painful blow to the security architecture in Europe, and the international rule of law”.

Russia’s decision has also been criticised by Nato’s North Atlantic Council, which called it the latest in a series of decisions by Moscow aimed at destabilising Euro-Atlantic security.

Sealed in 1990 in Paris by 16 Nato states and six members of the then Warsaw Pact, and modified in 1999, the CFE treaty puts caps on conventional weaponry, including tanks, artillery and aircraft, on territories between the Atlantic and the Ural mountains.

Russia ceased to observe the treaty’s provisions in July 2007, and since 2015 has not participated in a consulting body overseeing its implementation.