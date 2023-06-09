Sudanese warring factions agree to 24-hour ceasefire

Sudan’s warring sides have agreed a nationwide, 24-hour ceasefire from Saturday morning, U.S. and Saudi Arabian mediators reported, following a week of intensified fighting after a previous truce deal lapsed.

The ceasefire is due to start at 6 a.m. (04:00 GMT) local time on Saturday.

The two sides agreed to “refrain from prohibited movements, attacks, use of aircraft or drones, aerial bombardment, artillery strikes, reinforcement of positions and resupply of forces, and will refrain from seeking military advantage during the ceasefire,” a Saudi-U.S. statement read.

They also agreed to allow delivery of humanitarian assistance, it said.

The mediators said the ceasefire was “an effort to break the cycle of violence” between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which began battling each other eight weeks ago, sparking a major humanitarian crisis.

Fighting intensifies in Khartoum following ceasefire’s expiry

Residents of Sudan’s capital Khartoum reported a sharp escalation of clashes in several areas of the city on Sunday after the expiry of a ceasefire…

see more

Both sides have broken a string of ceasefire agreements, including a 12-day truce deal that expired on June 3 and was brokered by Saudi Arabia and the U.S. at talks in Jeddah.

Fighting continued on Friday, with residents reporting artillery fire and clashes in the north of Omdurman, across the confluence of the River Nile from Khartoum, and air strikes in Bahri, a third adjoining city that makes up the wider capital.

The conflict has displaced more than 1.9 million people, some 400,000 of whom have crossed into neighbouring countries. The urban area around Sudan’s capital Khartoum, home to at least five million people, has been turned into a war zone, and unrest has also flared in the conflict-scarred western region of Darfur.