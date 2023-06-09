Poland, NATO condemn Russia’s denouncement of CFE

The Foreign Ministry of Poland has condemned Russia’s denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE). “This is another significant blow by Russia against the security architecture in Europe and the international order based on law,” the ministry said.

The CFE, in its original version, was signed in Paris in 1990 by the then 16 NATO countries and six countries of the then Warsaw Pact. The document set limits on key categories of conventional weapons, including tanks, artillery and aircraft, on territory from the Atlantic to the Urals.

“We condemn Russia’s denunciation of the CFE Treaty. This is another significant blow by Russia against the security architecture in Europe and the international order based on law,” the Foreign Ministry announced.

Simultaneously, NATO on Friday also condemned Russia for the move.

“Russia’s decision to withdraw from the CFE Treaty is the latest in a series of actions that systematically undermines Euro-Atlantic security,” the alliance said in a statement.

“NATO Allies condemn Russia’s decision… The CFE Treaty establishes legally binding and verifiable limits on key categories of conventional military equipment of the States Parties,” NATO added.

As recalled there also, Russia has failed to meet its obligations under the CFE for many years, and its aggression against Ukraine, with the complicity of Belarus, is contrary to the objectives of the Treaty.

“We have repeatedly called on Russia to comply with the Treaty. Russia has not engaged constructively, and has not taken steps towards full compliance”, the statement read.

In July 2007, Russia announced the “suspension” of the implementation of the provisions of the modified version of the CFE Treaty, and has not participated in the Joint Consultative Group overseeing its compliance since spring 2015.

In May, Moscow said that the treaty is contrary to Russia’s security interests, “due to the changed situation”.