Earth’s ‘biggest’ dinosaur skull to go on display in Danish museum

Staff at the Museum of Evolution at the Knuthenborg Safaripark in Denmark painstakingly pieced together the massive skull of a Torosaurus, preparing it for its official unveiling on Tuesday, June 13.

“This exact skull is the biggest skull of a dinosaur that we’ve ever discovered on Earth,” said Anna Oehlenschlaeger, a paleontologist at the Museum of Evolution.

According to a statement released by the museum, the dinosaur, named “Adam”, would have weighed around 6.5 tons with a length of three meters.

The skull, which was excavated in the United States, is very well preserved, claims the director of the Knuthenborg Safaripark, Christoffer Knuth.

“Adam”, alongside other fossils and dinosaur remains, will be on display for the public next week as part of the museum’s Permian period exhibition.

According to the Natural History Museum in London, the Torosaurus was a herbivorous dinosaur that lived in North America around 70-66 million years ago and could reach up to 7.5 meters.