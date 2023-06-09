Thunberg announces end of school strike for climate – despite never striking

Activist Greta Thunberg, who first launched her self-proclaimed “school strike” for the climate in front of the Swedish Parliament in 2018, has announced that she is bringing her participation in the protest to a close. The Friday demonstration movement went around the world, but its significance has waned over time.



“I am graduating [from high school] today, which means I will no longer be able to strike for the climate,” she wrote on social media on Friday, attaching a photo of herself wearing a graduation cap and a “school strike for climate” sign.

Thunberg stressed, however, that she would continue to protest politicians’ insufficient action against global warming, but no longer as a student.

In Stockholm, the school strike used to be held in front of parliament on Fridays, although it was a strike only in name and not truancy in practice.

When Thunberg joined the protest she had an individual course of study due to her autism, and other students joined the demonstrations outside of class or came in whole classes with teachers as part of their classes. In 2019, the activist interrupted her studies for a year to focus on climate activism.

Germany is one of the biggest polluters: Thunberg at coal mine protest

see more

During the COVID19 pandemic, the physical protest was suspended, and when it subsequently resumed, the turnout was considerably lower.

Thunberg is a hero for some, who feel that she is playing an important role in drawing attention to man made climate change. Some of her critics argue that she is doing more harm than good through scaremongering.

A survey conducted among 10,000 children and young people (aged 16–25 years) in ten countries (Australia, Brazil, Finland, France, India, Nigeria, Philippines, Portugal, the UK, and the USA; 1000 participants per country) in 2021, found that 59% of youth and young adults said they were very or extremely worried about climate change. More than 45% said their feelings about climate change negatively affected their daily life and functioning.

Thunberg deleted a tweet earlier this year that she originally made in 2018, in she stated: “A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years”.

Five years ago Greta Thunberg tweeted

“Climate change will wipe out all of humanity" in five years

Now, she's deleted ithttps://t.co/ypTkPq3nhC pic.twitter.com/X5wrj1Dlw7

— Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) March 20, 2023

Political situation in Sweden

Young Swedes voted for right-wing parties to take over from the Social Democrats in Sweden in the parliamentary elections in the fall of 2022, the first vote after the student protests spread.

According to a Valu survey for SVT television, voters aged 18-21 supported the liberal-conservative Moderate Coalition Party (26%) and the right-wing Sweden Democrats (22%). The Environmental Party-Greens received 5% of the vote.

Thunberg, along with her sister and celebrity parents (her mother is a singer, her father an actor), runs a foundation in Stockholm named after her, which receives money from awards she receives for her climate work.